Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Purchases 143 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $4,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.2% in the first quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 30.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DIA traded down $4.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $338.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,831,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,426,403. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $286.62 and a 1-year high of $348.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $336.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $334.46.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

