Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Purchases 14,688 Shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Free Report) by 170.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,688 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Safehold were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Safehold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 17.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 493.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period.

Get Safehold alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SAFE. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Safehold in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Safehold in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Safehold from $50.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Safehold from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Safehold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Safehold

Safehold Trading Down 2.8 %

In related news, CEO Jay Sugarman acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.86 per share, with a total value of $32,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,720,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,207,446.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders bought a total of 12,200 shares of company stock worth $304,652 over the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SAFE stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.04. The stock had a trading volume of 147,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 36.60 and a current ratio of 36.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.84. Safehold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $48.23.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.25 million. Safehold had a negative net margin of 93.31% and a negative return on equity of 3.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $49.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Safehold Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Safehold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.177 dividend. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.46%.

Safehold Company Profile

(Free Report)

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.