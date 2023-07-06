Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,415 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 20,303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2.7% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,624 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,577 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,963 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 1.7% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,002 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on PWR. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $171.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Quanta Services from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.91.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of Quanta Services stock traded down $2.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $192.76. 189,014 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 869,929. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.39 and a 1 year high of $197.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.57 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.21.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 9.44%.

Insider Transactions at Quanta Services

In other news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 4,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total value of $749,086.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,404,651.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 4,074 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total transaction of $749,086.38. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,651.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 100,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.36, for a total value of $16,936,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 282,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,797,626. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 247,074 shares of company stock valued at $42,242,506 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

