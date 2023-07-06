Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Sells 224 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,466 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. International Business Machines makes up approximately 0.9% of Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $7,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 55.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
International Business Machines Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of NYSE:IBM traded down $2.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $132.08. 1,128,393 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,769,972. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $129.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.36. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $115.54 and a 52 week high of $153.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company has a market cap of $119.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.85.
International Business Machines Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 337.06%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently commented on IBM. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.20.
About International Business Machines
International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than International Business Machines
- Order From U.S. Army Fuels Surge In Enovix Stock
- The Bottom Is In For Mullen Automotive
- Could Meta Be Risking Another Sell Off With Its New “Threads”?
- 2 Must-Have Specialized ETFs for the Long-Term Investor
- Inspire Medical Up 15% After Breakout, Analysts Say It’s A Buy
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.