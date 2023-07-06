Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Sells 600,489 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,926,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 600,489 shares during the period. Interactive Brokers Group comprises 26.4% of Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.70% of Interactive Brokers Group worth $241,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 33.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,589,000 after purchasing an additional 40,304 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 213.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 9,395 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 10.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 14.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter worth $699,000. 21.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IBKR shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $104.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.20.

Insider Transactions at Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Down 0.5 %

In other news, Director Philip Uhde sold 108,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total value of $8,900,173.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,617.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

IBKR traded down $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $83.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,912. The company has a market capitalization of $35.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.78. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.43 and a fifty-two week high of $90.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.64.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 9.05%.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

