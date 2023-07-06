Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,755 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 34,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 8,689 shares during the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,407,000. Pioneer Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 118.0% in the 1st quarter. Pioneer Wealth Management Group now owns 81,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,218,000 after purchasing an additional 44,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 139,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $74.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,522,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,449,726. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.93. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $73.26 and a 52-week high of $77.43.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.1923 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

