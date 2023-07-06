Grin Trading Down 21.4% Over Last Week (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. Over the last seven days, Grin has traded down 21.4% against the dollar. One Grin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0359 or 0.00000119 BTC on exchanges. Grin has a total market cap of $3.53 million and $489,962.80 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30,093.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.10 or 0.00322654 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $283.00 or 0.00940404 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00012199 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.61 or 0.00556973 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00063385 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 33.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.87 or 0.00145778 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003303 BTC.

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

