Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 11,392 SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 2,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF stock opened at $53.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.22 and its 200 day moving average is $56.72. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 1 year low of $47.17 and a 1 year high of $62.08.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.