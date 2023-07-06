Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Position in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,345 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Foundation Resource Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 2.8% during the first quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 33,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Alamos Gold by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Alamos Gold by 9.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Alamos Gold by 4.6% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Alamos Gold by 5.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. 63.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alamos Gold stock opened at $11.70 on Thursday. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.35 and a 52 week high of $14.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 48.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.06.

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Free Report ) (TSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $251.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AGI. Scotiabank began coverage on Alamos Gold in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 3rd. TD Securities lowered Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Laurentian lowered Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

