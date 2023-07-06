Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,385 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Fragasso Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,189 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1,296.3% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,827 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FANG. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $177.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $142.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $166.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.18.

Diamondback Energy Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of FANG opened at $130.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.41. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.71 and a twelve month high of $168.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.41, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.02.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.33 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 47.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.25%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 11,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total transaction of $1,532,708.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,091,842. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 11,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total value of $1,532,708.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,091,842. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $397,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,719,423.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,100 shares of company stock worth $2,920,988 over the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Stories

