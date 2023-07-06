Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.1% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at $352,000. Crescent Sterling Ltd. boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 9.9% in the first quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. now owns 9,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,711,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.6% in the first quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 9,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on APD. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Vertical Research raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $315.41.

Shares of APD stock opened at $287.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.87. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $218.88 and a 52-week high of $328.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $284.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $290.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 16.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.57%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

