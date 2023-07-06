Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $598,000 Stock Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CCJ. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Cameco in the third quarter valued at about $6,846,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new position in Cameco in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,523,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cameco in the fourth quarter valued at about $531,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in Cameco by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 22,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 4,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. bought a new position in Cameco in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,611,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Cameco alerts:

Cameco Price Performance

Cameco stock opened at $30.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.15 and its 200 day moving average is $26.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 7.75 and a quick ratio of 6.64. The firm has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.97. Cameco Co. has a one year low of $20.35 and a one year high of $33.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Cameco had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $508.09 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Cameco from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cameco to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Cameco from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

About Cameco

(Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.