Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 27.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Zeit Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Zeit Capital LLC now owns 12,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

VBK opened at $227.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.87. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $188.23 and a 52-week high of $237.97.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.