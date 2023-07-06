Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 143 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,453 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Michigan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth $232,000. Acas LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.8% in the first quarter. Acas LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.8% in the first quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 681 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 17,581 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,751,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 33,420 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,932,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. 76.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

GS opened at $320.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $327.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $338.90. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $277.84 and a 1 year high of $389.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.38.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.14 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.76 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 30.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.66, for a total value of $1,012,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,082,458.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,277 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.67, for a total transaction of $2,420,839.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,441,791.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.66, for a total value of $1,012,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,082,458.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,978,986 shares of company stock valued at $660,057,057. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on GS. UBS Group upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $437.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $384.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $387.95.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

