Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 1,555 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,586 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 0.5% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,046 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 24,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.6% in the third quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 7,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

D.R. Horton Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $119.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.54. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.01 and a twelve month high of $124.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.66. The company has a current ratio of 6.80, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 25.94%. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.74%.

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

In other news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $3,769,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 219,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,813,938.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total transaction of $4,486,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 84,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,451,498.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $3,769,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,813,938.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,000 shares of company stock worth $14,207,660 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DHI shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $131.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.09.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Stories

