Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 361 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 40,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 17.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 758,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,179,000 after buying an additional 110,729 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 12,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 68,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,828,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:DLR opened at $115.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.76 and a 52-week high of $138.09. The firm has a market cap of $34.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.87, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.64 and its 200 day moving average is $102.30.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($1.46). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 439.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DLR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $113.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.08.

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total value of $146,205.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,854.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total value of $146,205.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,854.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total value of $73,969.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,134 shares in the company, valued at $753,849.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

