Hays (LON:HAS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $98.75

Hays plc (LON:HAS – Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 98.75 ($1.25) and last traded at GBX 98.85 ($1.25), with a volume of 646140 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 100.70 ($1.28).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 135 ($1.71) price target on shares of Hays in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 108.79 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 114.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.00, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of £1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,118.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.22.

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sectors. It also specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office support, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

