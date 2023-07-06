HC Wainwright Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON)

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright dropped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Eton Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.32) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Eton Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS.
Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Eton Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 26.05% and a negative return on equity of 52.12%. The company had revenue of $5.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 million.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 924,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 51,843 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 554,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after buying an additional 81,850 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,804,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 7,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.90% of the company’s stock.
Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, acquiring, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers ALKINDI SPRINKLE, a replacement therapy for adrenocortical insufficiency in children under 17 years of age; Carglumic Acid for the treatment of acute and chronic hyperammonemia due to N-acetylglutamate Synthase deficiency; Betaine Anhydrous for the treatment of homocystinuria; and dehydrated alcohol injection to treat methanol poisoning.
