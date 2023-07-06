Head-To-Head Survey: Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) versus Bénéteau (OTCMKTS:BTEAF)

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV – Free Report) and Bénéteau (OTCMKTS:BTEAF – Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.5% of Arcimoto shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of Arcimoto shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Arcimoto and Bénéteau’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcimoto -782.37% -153.02% -90.14% Bénéteau N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcimoto $6.56 million 1.64 -$62.88 million N/A N/A Bénéteau N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Arcimoto and Bénéteau’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Bénéteau has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Arcimoto.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Arcimoto and Bénéteau, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcimoto 0 1 0 0 2.00 Bénéteau 0 0 1 0 3.00

Arcimoto currently has a consensus price target of $140.00, indicating a potential upside of 9,423.81%. Bénéteau has a consensus price target of $14.10, indicating a potential downside of 13.07%. Given Arcimoto’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Arcimoto is more favorable than Bénéteau.

Summary

Bénéteau beats Arcimoto on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arcimoto

(Free Report)

Arcimoto, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and rents three-wheeled electric vehicles in the United States. Its flagship product is the Fun Utility Vehicle (FUV) use for everyday consumer trips. The company also provides Deliverator, an electric last-mile delivery solution to get goods where they need to go; TRiO, a bolt on kit that converts a two wheeled motorcycle into a tilting three wheeled motorcycle; and Arcimoto Flatbed, a prototype that eschews the rear seat. In addition, it develops Rapid Responder for emergency services and security; Cameo for film, sports, and influencers; and Arcimoto Roadster, an unparalleled pure-electric on-road thrill machine, as well as Mean Lean Machine, a class 3 e-trike. The company also offers its products online. The company was formerly known as WTP Incorporated and changed its name to Arcimoto, Inc. in December 2011. Arcimoto, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Eugene, Oregon.

About Bénéteau

(Free Report)

Bénéteau S.A. designs, manufactures, and sells boats and leisure homes in France and internationally. It provides boats under the Beneteau, Jeanneau, Lagoon, Prestige, Monte Carlo Yachts, Four Winns, Glastron, Scarab, WellCraft, EXCESS, and Delphia brand names; and leisure homes under the IRM, O'HARA, and Coco Sweet brand names. The company also offers bandofbaots.com, a community services platform for purchase and sale of new or used boats; lease purchase, credit, and insurance services through SGB Finance; and inventory and retail finance solutions. Bénéteau S.A. was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Saint Gilles Croix de Vie, France.

