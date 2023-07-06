Hedera (HBAR) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.51 Billion

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. In the last week, Hedera has traded down 5.6% against the dollar. Hedera has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion and $24.06 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedera coin can now be bought for $0.0467 or 0.00000155 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hedera alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00041839 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00030875 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00013605 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000188 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004413 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000812 BTC.

About Hedera

HBAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,287,565,809 coins. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 32,287,565,808.657066 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.04748558 USD and is down -2.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 155 active market(s) with $25,021,955.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.