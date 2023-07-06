Hedera Price Tops $0.0469 (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 6th. Hedera has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion and $22.93 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hedera has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. One Hedera coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0469 or 0.00000155 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00041506 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00030604 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00013747 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000190 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004362 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000821 BTC.

About Hedera

Hedera (CRYPTO:HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,287,565,809 coins. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 32,287,565,808.657066 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.04748558 USD and is down -2.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 155 active market(s) with $25,021,955.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

