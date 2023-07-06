Hendley & Co. Inc. Reduces Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Hendley & Co. Inc. cut its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,687 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. Corning makes up 1.0% of Hendley & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter worth about $241,456,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Corning by 292.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,562,734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $209,617,000 after buying an additional 4,892,140 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Corning by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,734,071 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $438,666,000 after buying an additional 2,875,197 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Corning by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,161,868 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $228,750,000 after buying an additional 2,358,866 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Corning by 197.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,033,754 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $75,066,000 after buying an additional 1,350,499 shares during the period. 68.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Anne Mullins sold 49,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total value of $1,563,301.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Cheryl C. Capps sold 28,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.14, for a total transaction of $946,942.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,314,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Anne Mullins sold 49,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total transaction of $1,563,301.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,334 shares of company stock valued at $5,294,350 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GLW shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Corning from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. 888 restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corning presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

Corning stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.40. 542,416 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,600,422. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $28.98 and a fifty-two week high of $37.73. The company has a market capitalization of $29.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.72.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.66%.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

