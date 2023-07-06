Hendley & Co. Inc. Sells 400 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Hendley & Co. Inc. lowered its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,020 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. BMS Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 4.8% in the first quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,108 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks by 55.2% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,173 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 161.9% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 36,714 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 22,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 8.5% in the first quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SBUX. BTIG Research increased their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Starbucks from $123.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.31.

SBUX traded down $2.16 on Thursday, hitting $96.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,765,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,296,462. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $75.73 and a 52-week high of $115.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 68.83%.

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

