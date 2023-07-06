Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 49.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,247 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,237 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 156.3% during the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 3,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on NFLX. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $405.00 to $440.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $425.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Benchmark restated a “sell” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.11.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded down $13.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $432.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,213,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,249,879. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $385.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $347.68. The stock has a market cap of $192.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.70 and a 1 year high of $450.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total transaction of $2,389,099.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 86 shares in the company, valued at $28,748.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,136 shares of company stock worth $33,380,156 over the last 90 days. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.