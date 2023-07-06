Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Has $380,000 Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 16.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 14.4% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 19,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.0% in the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 4,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth about $245,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 20.6% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 11,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.7% in the first quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 35,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,155,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morgan Stanley Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of MS stock traded down $2.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $83.14. 2,036,249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,405,045. The firm has a market cap of $138.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.33. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $100.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.06.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.96 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 53.26%.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In related news, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $395,043.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 98,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,546,362.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $9,921,451.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,456,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,917,525.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total transaction of $395,043.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 98,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,546,362.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on MS. Cfra reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.67.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

