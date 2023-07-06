Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Has $496,000 Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LQD. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Members Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,051,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 528,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,686,000 after acquiring an additional 181,113 shares during the last quarter. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LQD stock traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $105.48. 13,927,802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,315,736. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.07. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $98.41 and a 1-year high of $115.07.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

