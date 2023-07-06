Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 605.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,568 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 153.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

SCHW traded down $0.99 on Thursday, hitting $55.70. The company had a trading volume of 3,551,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,434,447. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $86.63. The company has a market cap of $98.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.88.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 34.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.32%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.25.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $4,018,646.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,771,278 shares in the company, valued at $3,093,761,349.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

