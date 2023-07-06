Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Purchases 110 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises about 0.4% of Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 665 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 15,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $666,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 173,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UPS traded down $2.21 on Thursday, hitting $177.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 923,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,306,056. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.87 and a 52-week high of $209.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.18. The firm has a market cap of $152.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.05 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 52.43%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $219.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.23.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

