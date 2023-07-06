Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Sells 58 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,594 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the third quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 2,511 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Essex LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Essex LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,950 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Omega Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 525 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,104,357. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at $7,104,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,665 shares of company stock worth $1,915,585. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST traded down $2.95 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $538.18. 479,628 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,865,703. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $447.90 and a 52 week high of $564.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $511.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $496.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.11. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The business had revenue of $53.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COST. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, March 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $568.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $548.72.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

