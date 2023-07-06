HI (HI) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $7.36 Million

HI (HI) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. HI has a total market capitalization of $7.36 million and $71,055.09 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HI token can currently be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, HI has traded 18.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004528 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00017336 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00019397 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000082 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00014144 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,261.73 or 1.00036555 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000077 BTC.

About HI

HI (CRYPTO:HI) is a token. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00271682 USD and is down -0.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $82,243.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

