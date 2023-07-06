Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:HFRO)

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO – Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 5th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.077 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st.

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund stock traded down $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $8.54. The company had a trading volume of 574,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,293. Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $7.78 and a twelve month high of $12.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.80 and a 200-day moving average of $9.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $122,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $162,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund by 18.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter.

About Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.

