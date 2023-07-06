Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) COO Sells $83,932.27 in Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) COO Melissa Baird sold 9,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total value of $83,932.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 454,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,173,638.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Melissa Baird also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 5th, Melissa Baird sold 9,133 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $81,101.04.

On Wednesday, June 7th, Melissa Baird sold 9,133 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total value of $83,292.96.

On Monday, June 5th, Melissa Baird sold 9,133 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.89, for a total value of $81,192.37.

On Friday, May 5th, Melissa Baird sold 19,032 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $229,145.28.

On Monday, May 8th, Melissa Baird sold 12,966 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.83, for a total value of $153,387.78.

Hims & Hers Health Price Performance

NYSE:HIMS traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.65. 1,554,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,129,268. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.66 and a beta of 0.49. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.01 and a 1-year high of $12.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.64 and a 200 day moving average of $9.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $190.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.07 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a negative net margin of 9.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 88.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim increased their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America increased their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HIMS. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 185,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 249.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 24,796 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter valued at $949,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 616,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 14,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 253,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

