Hitek Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HKIT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Hitek Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HKIT – Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a decrease of 22.6% from the May 31st total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hitek Global Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of HKIT stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.77. The company had a trading volume of 11,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,489. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.75. Hitek Global has a 52 week low of $4.11 and a 52 week high of $11.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hitek Global stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Hitek Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HKIT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 34,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned about 0.24% of Hitek Global at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Hitek Global Company Profile

Hitek Global Inc provides information technology (IT) consulting and solutions to small and medium businesses in various industry sectors in China. It offers anti-counterfeiting tax control system (ACTCS) tax devices, including golden tax disk and printers, ACTCS services, and IT services; and sells software and hardware to large businesses, such as laptops, printers, desktop computers, and related accessories, as well as Internet servers, cameras, and monitors.

