Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 896,500 shares, a growth of 24.6% from the May 31st total of 719,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 176,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Holly Energy Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 110.9% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 129,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after buying an additional 68,000 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Holly Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 55,319 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 12,571 shares during the period. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 431,306 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 129,329 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares during the period. 25.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Holly Energy Partners in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Holly Energy Partners Stock Down 1.9 %

Holly Energy Partners stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.08. 60,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,154. Holly Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $15.20 and a 1 year high of $19.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.89.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $143.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.62 million. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 39.39%. Holly Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Holly Energy Partners will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Holly Energy Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Holly Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 79.10%.

About Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage, and throughput services to the petroleum industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pipelines and Terminals; and Refinery Processing Unit. The company operates refined product pipelines that transport conventional gasolines, reformulated gasolines, and low-octane gasolines for oxygenate blending, as well as sulfur diesel and jet fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases; intermediate product pipelines that transport intermediate feedstocks and crude oils; and oil trunk, gathering, and connection pipelines that delivers crude oil.

