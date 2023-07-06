Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.51.

HMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Honda Motor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Nomura lowered shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Institutional Trading of Honda Motor

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMC. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 4.6% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in Honda Motor by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 41,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC raised its stake in Honda Motor by 1.4% during the first quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 35,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Honda Motor by 5.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Honda Motor by 7.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Honda Motor Stock Down 1.5 %

HMC traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.00. 608,940 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,097,055. The stock has a market cap of $51.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.76. Honda Motor has a fifty-two week low of $21.43 and a fifty-two week high of $32.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.48.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $33.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.49 billion. Honda Motor had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 5.94%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Honda Motor will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

