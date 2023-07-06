Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Sold by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lessened its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,951 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $2,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HRL. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,995,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,764,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,491,000 after buying an additional 1,016,300 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,214,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,970,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,835,000 after buying an additional 826,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,040,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,240,000 after buying an additional 736,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.49% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Stock Down 0.7 %

HRL traded down $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $39.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,080,692. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Hormel Foods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.78 and a fifty-two week high of $51.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.94. The company has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.19.

Hormel Foods Dividend Announcement

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total value of $210,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,466,056.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Mark J. Ourada sold 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $377,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,044. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total transaction of $210,652.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,466,056.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,800 shares of company stock worth $1,859,552 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HRL. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Argus cut Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.71.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

