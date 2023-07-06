Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Receives $60.63 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.63.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group began coverage on Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Hugo Boss from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Hugo Boss Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BOSSY opened at $15.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.76. Hugo Boss has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $15.49.

Hugo Boss Increases Dividend

Hugo Boss ( OTCMKTS:BOSSY Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter. Hugo Boss had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 5.72%.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a $0.1335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a yield of 1.53%. This is an increase from Hugo Boss’s previous dividend of $0.10. Hugo Boss’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.90%.

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It also offers licensed products comprising of fragrances, eyewear, watches, children's fashion, and dog related accessories. The company markets and sells its products under the BOSS and HUGO brand names through freestanding stores, shop-in-shops, factory outlets, multi-brand stores, and franchise business, as well as online retailers, distribution, and stores.

