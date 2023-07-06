ICON (ICX) Price Up 7.3% Over Last Week

ICON (ICX) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 6th. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000722 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ICON has a market capitalization of $212.07 million and $10.68 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ICON has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar.
About ICON
ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 960,875,436 coins and its circulating supply is 960,875,431 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ICON is icon.community. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 960,872,400.4617966. The last known price of ICON is 0.22597383 USD and is down -1.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 102 active market(s) with $18,280,603.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”
Buying and Selling ICON
