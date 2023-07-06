Idorsia (OTCMKTS:IDRSF) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Stock analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Idorsia (OTCMKTS:IDRSF – Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on IDRSF. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Idorsia in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Idorsia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Idorsia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Idorsia presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $18.00.

Idorsia Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:IDRSF opened at $7.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.04. Idorsia has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $19.14.

Idorsia Company Profile

Idorsia Ltd, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for unmet medical needs in Switzerland. The company has a clinical development pipeline that cover various therapeutic areas, including CNS, cardiovascular, and immunological disorders, as well as orphan diseases.

