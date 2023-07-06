IMC Chicago LLC Has $17.30 Million Position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

IMC Chicago LLC lifted its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) by 217.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 612,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 419,114 shares during the period. ProShares UltraPro QQQ accounts for 0.0% of IMC Chicago LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. IMC Chicago LLC owned 0.13% of ProShares UltraPro QQQ worth $17,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TQQQ. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 104.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 162,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after acquiring an additional 3,819,585 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 94.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 739,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,790,000 after acquiring an additional 360,028 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 780,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,497,000 after acquiring an additional 327,823 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 2,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 300,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,190,000 after purchasing an additional 290,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the first quarter worth $7,621,000.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ TQQQ traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.57. 31,024,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,182,391. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.18. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 12 month low of $16.10 and a 12 month high of $42.44.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Dividend Announcement

About ProShares UltraPro QQQ

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.1276 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

