Industrial Tech Acquisitions II, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITAQ) Short Interest Up 21.2% in June

Industrial Tech Acquisitions II, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITAQ – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 21.2% from the May 31st total of 3,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 32,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Industrial Tech Acquisitions II

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Highbridge Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions II by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 955,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,951,000 after acquiring an additional 262,089 shares during the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions II by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 795,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,095,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Merchant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions II by 188.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Merchant Capital LLC now owns 765,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,964,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions II in the 4th quarter valued at $7,635,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions II in the 1st quarter valued at $6,965,000. 67.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Industrial Tech Acquisitions II Stock Performance

Industrial Tech Acquisitions II stock remained flat at $10.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 5 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,181. Industrial Tech Acquisitions II has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $11.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.35.

About Industrial Tech Acquisitions II

Industrial Tech Acquisitions II, Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search on targets operating in the technology-focused areas, including software, mobile and IoT applications, digital and energy transformation, cloud, and cyber communications, as well as high bandwidth services, including LTE, remote sensing, and 5G communications.

