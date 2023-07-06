Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Shares Gap Down to $4.61

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.61, but opened at $4.46. Infinera shares last traded at $4.55, with a volume of 259,516 shares.

A number of research firms have issued reports on INFN. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Infinera in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Infinera in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Infinera from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Infinera from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Infinera Trading Down 2.6 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.97 and a 200-day moving average of $6.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55.

Infinera ( NASDAQ:INFN Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 9.66% and a negative net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $392.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Infinera Co. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David W. Heard purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.95 per share, for a total transaction of $29,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 744,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,687,467.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INFN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Infinera by 128.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,808 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Infinera in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Infinera by 85.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,291 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Infinera by 200.2% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 7,841 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Infinera during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

