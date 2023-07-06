Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC) Stock Holdings Increased by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 544,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,055 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 2.34% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December worth $17,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter worth $1,521,000. BCS Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 394.8% in the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 84,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 67,178 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter worth approximately $661,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 588.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 188,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,632,000 after purchasing an additional 161,066 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 147,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,400,000 after acquiring an additional 29,181 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Stock Performance

Shares of PDEC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.28. 55,452 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.29. The firm has a market cap of $746.14 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

