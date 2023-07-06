InPlay Oil Corp. (IPO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on July 31st

InPlay Oil Corp. (TSE:IPO – Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 4th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th.

InPlay Oil Trading Up 0.4 %

TSE:IPO opened at C$2.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.75, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$2.51 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.71. The stock has a market cap of C$221.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 2.65. InPlay Oil has a 1 year low of C$2.25 and a 1 year high of C$4.00.

InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C$0.02. InPlay Oil had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 38.50%. The company had revenue of C$45.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$46.10 million. Equities analysts predict that InPlay Oil will post 0.4852652 earnings per share for the current year.

About InPlay Oil

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IPO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of InPlay Oil from C$5.75 to C$5.25 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on shares of InPlay Oil from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It also produces light-oil primarily in the Willesden Green area of central Alberta.

