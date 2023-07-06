Insider Buying: e-therapeutics plc (LON:ETX) Insider Acquires 34,830 Shares of Stock

e-therapeutics plc (LON:ETX – Free Report) insider Trevor Mervyn Jones bought 34,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 22 ($0.28) per share, for a total transaction of £7,662.60 ($9,725.35).

Shares of ETX traded down GBX 0.35 ($0.00) on Thursday, hitting GBX 20.60 ($0.26). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,979. The company has a quick ratio of 20.13, a current ratio of 21.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. e-therapeutics plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 10.05 ($0.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 24 ($0.30). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 16.80 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 16.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £120.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,095.00 and a beta of 0.33.

e-therapeutics plc engages in drug discovery research activities in the United Kingdom. It offers HepNet, a proprietary, hepatocyte-specific, and computational biology platform that addresses key limitations of the biopharmaceutical industry, including extracting value from big data, addressing complex diseases, and improving translatability in research and development; and GalOmic, a RNA interference (RNAi) chemistry platform, which enables the generation of GalNAc-conjugated short interfering RNA drug candidates for hepatocyte-specific gene silencing through RNAi of any target gene identified by HepNet.

