Insider Buying: The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) CEO Buys 43,000 Shares of Stock

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Free Report) CEO Jane T. Elfers acquired 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,019,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 370,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,769,782.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Children’s Place Stock Performance

Shares of PLCE stock traded up $1.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.50. The company had a trading volume of 817,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,574. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.30. The company has a market capitalization of $318.24 million, a PE ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 2.13. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a one year low of $14.27 and a one year high of $57.00.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by ($0.23). Children’s Place had a negative return on equity of 23.70% and a negative net margin of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $321.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Children’s Place

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLCE. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of Children’s Place by 227.4% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 28,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 19,643 shares during the last quarter. EVR Research LP bought a new stake in shares of Children’s Place during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,006,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Children’s Place during the 4th quarter worth $711,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Children’s Place in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Children’s Place in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PLCE. B. Riley initiated coverage on Children’s Place in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on Children’s Place from $40.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Children’s Place from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Children’s Place from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Children’s Place in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Children’s Place has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

About Children’s Place

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer in North America. It operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. The company offers apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children and tweens; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, Sugar & Jade, and PJ Place brand names.

