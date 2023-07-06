Insider Selling: Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) General Counsel Sells 8,510 Shares of Stock

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) General Counsel David O. Watson sold 8,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total value of $765,729.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 85,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,716,054.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APLS traded down $1.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $87.18. The stock had a trading volume of 899,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,684,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a current ratio of 6.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.77. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.15 and a 1-year high of $94.75.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by ($0.14). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 225.82% and a negative net margin of 652.50%. The firm had revenue of $44.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.42) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 211.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLS. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 49,525.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1,173.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 110.7% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

APLS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $124.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $96.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $88.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apellis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.93.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

