Insider Selling: Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) SVP Sells 1,137 Shares of Stock

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Free Report) SVP Margaret Chow sold 1,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $17,964.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,809,793. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Margaret Chow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 16th, Margaret Chow sold 4,884 shares of Couchbase stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total value of $77,020.68.

On Wednesday, May 31st, Margaret Chow sold 1,000 shares of Couchbase stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $20,000.00.

On Monday, May 1st, Margaret Chow sold 1,180 shares of Couchbase stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $18,006.80.

Shares of NASDAQ BASE traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.73. The company had a trading volume of 423,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,170. The stock has a market cap of $683.62 million, a PE ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.34. Couchbase, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.19 and a 1-year high of $22.50.

Couchbase ( NASDAQ:BASE Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $41.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.77 million. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 44.54% and a negative net margin of 43.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BASE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Couchbase from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on Couchbase from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Couchbase from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Couchbase from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Couchbase from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.11.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Couchbase in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 145.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the first quarter worth $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Couchbase by 65.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the first quarter worth $70,000. 60.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

