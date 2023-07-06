Insider Selling: Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Insider Sells 1,875 Shares of Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.10, for a total value of $183,937.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,534 shares in the company, valued at $9,862,385.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Madre Armelle De also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 5th, Madre Armelle De sold 2,080 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total value of $208,270.40.

On Thursday, June 1st, Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $174,375.00.

On Wednesday, May 17th, Madre Armelle De sold 6,543 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $588,870.00.

Datadog Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:DDOG traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $97.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,111,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,064,867. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -357.43 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.43 and a 200-day moving average of $78.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.34 and a 52-week high of $120.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Datadog

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $481.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.29 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 4.68% and a negative return on equity of 4.86%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Datadog by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 511,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,579,000 after acquiring an additional 90,619 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Datadog by 23.4% in the third quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Datadog by 329.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Datadog in the third quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, LGT Group Foundation boosted its stake in Datadog by 6.0% in the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 108,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,919,000 after acquiring an additional 6,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on DDOG shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Datadog from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, March 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Datadog from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Datadog from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.55.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

