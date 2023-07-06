Insider Selling: Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Insider Sells 5,043 Shares of Stock

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) insider Georgina Fogo sold 5,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $137,926.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 123,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,374,360.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:JHG traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 855,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,141. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.98. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 52-week low of $19.09 and a 52-week high of $31.30.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $495.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.38 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 16.86%. Janus Henderson Group’s revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JHG shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Janus Henderson Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $25.30 to $26.90 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Janus Henderson Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.56.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 23.7% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 9,618 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 88.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 71,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silchester International Investors LLP grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 14,006,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

